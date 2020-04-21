Chelsom honoured with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade

As Britain’s most coveted commercial prize, the Queen’s Award of Enterprise celebrates and encourage business excellence in the UK.

Chelsom designs and manufactures decorative lighting for the global hotel and marine industries. Innovative in-house designs, high quality manufacturing and excellent service levels have contributed towards winning prestigious projects in more than 70 countries across the world. Exports now account for around 58 per cent of all sales and Chelsom has built an exceptionally strong client base including major hotel operators such as Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, IHG, Hilton, Accor, Marriott and on the marine side, Disney Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Lines, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Virgin Voyages, Celebrity Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Will Chelsom, Managing Director, has been instrumental in driving the Export division of the business and diversifying into the marine sector. He says: “We have achieved impressive export growth across multiple markets particularly in North America, the Middle East and Europe. Significant investment in our international sales team, corporate branding and overseas exhibitions have helped raise our international profile and undoubtedly contributed to our success. Winning this export award is a huge honour but it is also confirmation that our innovative product design, overseas sales strategies and all of the accompanying hard work by our superb teams around the world is paying off.”

“We are honoured to receive this award on the back of 2019, our most successful year to date, as it acknowledges the hard work, dedication and passion that every employee has shown in helping to drive the business forward internationally,” added Robert Chelsom, Chairman. “I am delighted to see that our third generation family business is continuing to expand and develop, cementing us as one of the major global players in the industry.”

Main image caption: Chelsom supplied the striking chandelier inside Celebrity Cruises’ vessel The Edge, which was designed by Kelly Hoppen | Image credit: Chelsom